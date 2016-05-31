LPC-US companies tap into attractive European leveraged loans
LONDON, Feb 2 US companies are increasingly opting to tap the European leveraged loan market attracted by the overwhelming liquidity and a progressively sophisticated investor base.
May 31 Tata Steel UK :
* From today the Long Products Europe business will trade under the name of British Steel
* Tata Steel UK completes sale of long products Europe business to Greybull Capital (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, Feb 2 US companies are increasingly opting to tap the European leveraged loan market attracted by the overwhelming liquidity and a progressively sophisticated investor base.
* Press release - H.I.G. Capital announces the sale of Fibercore
LONDON, Feb 2 Britain boasted the most bankers earning more than a million euros a year in the European Union during 2015, with their overall ranks rising despite policymakers' efforts to curb pay.