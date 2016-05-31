BRIEF-SMTC appoints Ed Smith as CEO, interim president
* Smtc appoints ed smith as interim president and chief executive officer
May 31 Bankers Petroleum Ltd :
* Bankers petroleum announces shareholder approval of proposed arrangement
* Geo-Jade will acquire shares of bankers through its affiliates at cash price of C$2.20 per co's share
* Has received approval of bankers' shareholders for proposed plan of arrangement with affiliates of Geo-Jade Petroleum Corp
* Anticipates closing of arrangement to occur in late June or early July
* CMS Energy Corp raised 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $2.14 to $2.18
* Jericho Oil to accelerate oil-concentrated production growth in first half 2017