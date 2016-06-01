BRIEF-Egypt's CIB reports consolidated Q4 net profit of 1.55 bln Egyptian pounds
* Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE reports fourth-quarter 2016 consolidated revenue of EGP 3.12 bln and net income of EGP 1.55 bln -statement
May 31 Fitch On Chinese Life Insurers
* Chinese life insurers make riskier bets as revenue jumps
* Aside from alternative investments, Chinese life insurers are also increasing investments in long-term equities, properties,overseas investments
* Greater asset risks make life insurers more vulnerable to adverse capital-market fluctuations
LONDON, Jan 31 Some British-based financial services firms have already decided to relocate at least part of their operations to Ireland, and others are expected to follow suit in the first half of this year, Ireland's financial services minister said on Tuesday.
* Fitch says default at Venezuela's PDVSA probable * Argentina-focused energy operator to start roadshows * Mexico's economy grew 2.3% in 2016, FinMin economist says * Emerging markets in near-record January global bond rush By Mike Gambale and Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Jan 31 (IFR) - There were no new deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Tuesday. Below is a snapshot of sovereign credit spreads across the region. SOVEREIGN 1/30 1/27 1/26 1D 10D Y