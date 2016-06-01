June 1 Biomerieux SA :

* Biomérieux acquires Hyglos and expands its offering to the detection of endotoxins in pharmaceutical products

* Total consideration paid by Biomerieux to acquire 100 pct of Hyglos shares will amount to 24 million euros ($26.69 million)

* Total consideration paid by Biomerieux to acquire 100 pct of Hyglos phased over next 3 years

* Transaction was closed on May 31, 2016

* Hyglos will be consolidated in group`s financial statements from June 1st, 2016