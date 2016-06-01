June 1 Biomerieux SA :
* Biomérieux acquires Hyglos and expands its offering to the
detection of endotoxins in pharmaceutical products
* Total consideration paid by Biomerieux to acquire 100 pct
of Hyglos shares will amount to 24 million euros ($26.69
million)
* Total consideration paid by Biomerieux to acquire 100 pct
of Hyglos phased over next 3 years
* Transaction was closed on May 31, 2016
* Hyglos will be consolidated in group`s financial
statements from June 1st, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8994 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)