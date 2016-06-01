BRIEF-Bayn signs two LoI on distribution partnership in Switzerland and Greece
* Undersigns two Letter of intent (LoI) and expands its distribution partnership in Switzerland and Greece
* Undersigns two Letter of intent (LoI) and expands its distribution partnership in Switzerland and Greece
ZURICH, Feb 1 Julius Baer would need to raise capital from the market to fund acquisition of banks with assets under management of more than 20 billion Swiss francs ($20.15 billion), Chief Executive Boris Collardi said on Wednesday.
* Net new money growth 4 pct, within target range (Recasts, adds shares and analyst comment)