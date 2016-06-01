June 1 Dipula Income Fund Ltd

* Raised r53.6 million, placing 4 673 926 new A shares at a price of r9.50 per A share and 1 045 714 new B shares at a price of r8.75 per B share

* Has closed its book build announced yesterday, 31 May 2016

* Standard Bank is acting as sole bookrunner and transaction sponsor