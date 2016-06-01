June 1 Meggitt Plc

* Transaction has a weighted average maturity of 8.5 years, and an all-in funding cost of 3.46 pct. Funds will be received on 6 July 2016

* Net proceeds will be used to refinance bilateral credit facilities secured in 2015

* Private placement of usd 600m

* Has completed a private placement of senior notes with 23 us based investors for a total consideration of $600m in 7 and 10 year maturities