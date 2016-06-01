BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
June 1 Meggitt Plc
* Transaction has a weighted average maturity of 8.5 years, and an all-in funding cost of 3.46 pct. Funds will be received on 6 July 2016
* Net proceeds will be used to refinance bilateral credit facilities secured in 2015
* Private placement of usd 600m
* Has completed a private placement of senior notes with 23 us based investors for a total consideration of $600m in 7 and 10 year maturities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage: