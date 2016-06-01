UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 Halfords Group Plc :
* Announces its preliminary results for 52 weeks to 1 April 2016
* Group underlying ebitda up 4.3%
* Proposed full-year dividend per share of 17.0p up 3.0%
* Group lfl +1.5%, retail lfl +1.3%, autocentres lfl +2.5%
* Net debt reduced to £47.9m, 0.4x ebitda
* Sales of £1,021.5m were up 1.7%, with like-for-like ("lfl") revenue growth of 1.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources