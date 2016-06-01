June 1 Halfords Group Plc :

* Announces its preliminary results for 52 weeks to 1 April 2016

* Group underlying ebitda up 4.3%

* Proposed full-year dividend per share of 17.0p up 3.0%

* Group lfl +1.5%, retail lfl +1.3%, autocentres lfl +2.5%

* Net debt reduced to £47.9m, 0.4x ebitda

* Sales of £1,021.5m were up 1.7%, with like-for-like ("lfl") revenue growth of 1.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)