BRIEF-Jacobson Pharma says Pun Yue Wai appointed executive director
* Lo Chun Bun has resigned as an executive director
June 1 Karolinska Development AB :
* Lipidor and Cadila Pharmaceuticals announce agreement on Phase III clinical study and joint commercialization of topical Psoriasis product
* Lipidor and Cadila Pharmaceuticals have entered into collaboration agreement on commercialization of sprayable anti-psoriatic product consisting of generic Vitamin D analogue, Calcipotriol, formulated with Lipidors patented lipid-based drug delivery technology, AKVANO
* Product targets patients with mild to moderate psoriasis
* Under collaboration agreement, Cadila Pharmaceuticals will conduct a Phase III program in India starting in 2016
* Clovis Oncology and Strata Oncology announce collaboration to accelerate enrollment in rucaparib prostate cancer development program
* Clovis Oncology and Strata Oncology announce collaboration to accelerate enrollment in rucaparib prostate cancer development program

* Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc receives notice of authorization from Health Canada for the conduct of its clinical trial with its PPTGR topical product