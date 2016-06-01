June 1 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* New data from Santhera's phase III trial (DELOS) in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in Neuromuscular Disorders

* These data show that DMD patients treated with Raxone have reduced risk of bronchopulmonary complications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)