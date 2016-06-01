BRIEF-Jacobson Pharma says Pun Yue Wai appointed executive director
* Lo Chun Bun has resigned as an executive director
June 1 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :
* New data from Santhera's phase III trial (DELOS) in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in Neuromuscular Disorders
* These data show that DMD patients treated with Raxone have reduced risk of bronchopulmonary complications
* Clovis Oncology and Strata Oncology announce collaboration to accelerate enrollment in rucaparib prostate cancer development program
* Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc receives notice of authorization from Health Canada for the conduct of its clinical trial with its PPTGR topical product