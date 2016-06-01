June 1 Elekta AB
* Says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 0.50
(0.50) per share for fiscal year 2015/16 and that dividend will
be divided into two payments from now on
* Q4 EBITA, adjusted for non-recurring items and bad debt
losses, amounted to SEK 785 m (739). Non-Recurring items was SEK
-459 m (-1) and bad debt losses was SEK -43 m (-138)
* Q4 net order bookings increased 17 percent to sek 4,520 m
(3,856) and increased 16 percent based on constant exchange rate
* Reuters poll: Elekta Q4 order bookings were seen at SEK
4,303 million, adjusted EBITA at SEK 905 million, dividend per
share SEK 0.72
* Says to further reduce inventories, will undertake
temporary reduced production and shipment volume, with a one-off
negative revenue impact estimated at about sek 500 m in first
half of fiscal year 2016/17
* Says expects a weak result during first half of fiscal
year 2016/17
* Says additional expected costs related to transformation
are estimated to be approximately SEK 300 m and will be charged
as a non-recurring item during fiscal 2016/17
* Says going forward Elekta will not provide a net sales
outlook
* Says targets for transformation program include reaching
an EBIT margin of 20 percent in fiscal year 2017/18
* Says also includes to realize cost reductions of SEK 700 m
with full effect from 2017/18
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Oskar von Bahr)