MEDIA-RBS to pay about 340 mln pounds in bonuses as posts ninth successive loss- Sky News
LONDON, Feb 4 -- Source link: http://news.sky.com/story/rbs-to-pay-163340m-bonus-pot-as-it-posts-ninth-successive-loss-10755536
June 1 DNO Asa :
* DNO reports payment for Tawke deliveries
* Says reported receipt of $16.3 million from Kurdistan Regional Government as a second payment towards April crude oil deliveries to export market from Tawke field
* Payment completes settlement of total invoiced amount for April of $32.3 million, of which $27.1 million comprised monthly entitlement and $5.2 million was towards recovery of outstanding receivables for past deliveries
* The funds are to be shared pro-rata by DNO and partner Genel Energy plc
* Tawke production in April averaged 118,918 barrels of oil per day (bopd), of which 117,815 bopd were earmarked for export, up from an average of 74,546 bopd in March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction to secure back-up electricity generating capacity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price on Friday but appeared to throw a lifeline to the big Eggborough coal-fired plant which is due to close next month.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters LPC) - Octagon Credit Investors issued a new Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) with one of the lowest senior spreads seen on a US fund in more than three years as liability costs move lower to counter a repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market and keep CLO issuance on track.