June 1 DNO Asa :

* DNO reports payment for Tawke deliveries

* Says reported receipt of $16.3 million from Kurdistan Regional Government as a second payment towards April crude oil deliveries to export market from Tawke field

* Payment completes settlement of total invoiced amount for April of $32.3 million, of which $27.1 million comprised monthly entitlement and $5.2 million was towards recovery of outstanding receivables for past deliveries

* The funds are to be shared pro-rata by DNO and partner Genel Energy plc

* Tawke production in April averaged 118,918 barrels of oil per day (bopd), of which 117,815 bopd were earmarked for export, up from an average of 74,546 bopd in March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)