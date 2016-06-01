June 1 Vitrolife Ab

* Vitrolife acquiring octax and mtg, jointly holding a world-leading position in laser technology for IVF

* Vitrolife AB (publ) has completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares in OCTAX Microscience GmbH "OCTAX" and MTG Medical Technology Vertriebs-GmbH "MTG"

* The consolidated net sales for the companies in 2015 amounted to approximately EUR 8.5 million (6.9)

* The purchase sum for both companies amounted to EUR 13.7 million

