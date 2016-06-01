June 1 Distell Group Ltd :

* As SABMiller does not have any representation on board of Distell and has never been involved in management of Distell

* Disposal will not impact the way Distell operates

* Distell will work closely with all parties involved to ensure most appropriate outcome for all its shareholders.