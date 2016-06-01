UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 Distell Group Ltd :
* As SABMiller does not have any representation on board of Distell and has never been involved in management of Distell
* Disposal will not impact the way Distell operates
* Distell will work closely with all parties involved to ensure most appropriate outcome for all its shareholders. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources