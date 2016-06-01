June 1 Kesko Oyj

* says completes Onninen acquisition, renames business unit as 'building and technical trade division'

* says price of the debt-free acquisition, structured as a share purchase, is 369 million euros

* updates outlook: group net sales and operating profit excluding non-recurring items for the period 4/2016-3/2017 are estimated to exceed the level of the period 4/2015-3/2016