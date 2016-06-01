June 1 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE), Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF):

* KNF has requested and Warsaw Stock Exchange(WSE) has suspended trading of shares of Drewex SA and B3System SA as the companies still haven't disclosed their Q1 2016 financial reports

* The trading suspension period for Drewex's shares is between June 1 and June 6

* The trading suspension period for B3System's shares is between June 1 and June 14

Source text bit.ly/1TJoeYL Further company coverage: and (Gdynia Newsroom)