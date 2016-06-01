June 1 Salesforce.Com Inc

* Entered into a commitment letter pursuant to which, bank of america, n.a. Has committed to provide a $500 million term loan - sec filing

* Intends to fund demandware deal with cash on hand and up to $500 million under a new term loan

* Proceeds of term loan may be used for payment of offer price contemplated by,, payment of fees in connection with merger agreement