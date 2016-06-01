June 1 Fda

* Fda issues draft guidance to food industry for voluntarily reducing sodium in processed and commercially prepared food

* u.s. Fda says included in draft guidance is common system for defining and measuring progress on reducing sodium in the u.s. Food supply

* u.s. Fda says "has proposed a national, practical, gradual, and voluntary approach to sodium reduction"

* Draft short-term and long-term voluntary targets for industry intended to help gradually reduce sodium intake to 2,300 milligrams (mg) per day