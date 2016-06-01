BRIEF-Jacobson Pharma says Pun Yue Wai appointed executive director
* Lo Chun Bun has resigned as an executive director
June 1 Elos Medtech AB :
* President Johannes Lind-Widestam has decided to step down effective June 30, 2016
* Johannes Lind-Widestam will be succeeded by Jan Wahlström, who will take up his position on July 1, 2016
* Clovis Oncology and Strata Oncology announce collaboration to accelerate enrollment in rucaparib prostate cancer development program
* Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc receives notice of authorization from Health Canada for the conduct of its clinical trial with its PPTGR topical product