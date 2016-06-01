UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 Lewis Group Ltd
* Lewis has appointed an independent sub-committee of board to consider allegations by Mr Woollam levelled against aforementioned directors,
* David Woollam addressed a letter to board demanding it starts proceedings to declare CEO, CFO, Independent Non-Exec chairman and independent Non-Exec Director delinquent directors
* It is lewis's intention to apply to court for setting aside of woollam's demand on grounds that it is frivolous, vexatious and without merit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources