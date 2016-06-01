UPDATE 2-World First closes FX options business
LONDON, Feb 1 Currency broker World First is closing its corporate options business, it said on Wednesday, in a move that will affect up to 50 staff at the UK-based company.
June 1 IDM SA w upadlosci ukladowej :
* Says conditions for sale of shares in limited liability company by its unit Electus to Royal Investments sp. z o.o. has not been met
* Informed about the deal on May 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Feb 1 Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday voted on a straight party line to confirm U.S. Representative Tom Price to head the Department of Health and Human Services and banker Steven Mnuchin to be Treasury secretary, sending the nominations to the full Senate for a vote.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Azerbaijan-based AccessBank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'f' from 'b+'. At the same time the agency has affirmed the bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS VR The downgrade of AccessBank's VR to 'f' reflects Fitch's view that the bank