BRIEF-Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance FY profit falls
* FY net profit EGP 16.3 million versus EGP 105.2 million year ago
June 1 D Carnegie & Co AB :
* Prepares listing of bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm
* Says had issued senior unsecured bonds with a tenor of three years with final maturity in April 2019
* Bond loan amounts to 1,000 million Swedish crowns ($120.30 million) and carries a floating interest rate of 3m STIBOR + 400 basis points Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3124 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net profit EGP 16.3 million versus EGP 105.2 million year ago
DUBAI, Feb 5 Positive economic data and firm oil prices may buoy Saudi Arabia's stock market on Sunday, but a fourth-quarter earnings miss by Industries Qatar could dampen that market.
* FY net loss 331,842 dinars versus net loss of 20.8 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kFHuyN) Further company coverage: