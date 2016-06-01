BRIEF-Jacobson Pharma says Pun Yue Wai appointed executive director
* Lo Chun Bun has resigned as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 1 Biotage AB
* Varenne AB sells all its shares in Biotage, a FSA filing shows on Wednesday Source text for Eikon (in Swedish): Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Lo Chun Bun has resigned as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clovis Oncology and Strata Oncology announce collaboration to accelerate enrollment in rucaparib prostate cancer development program
* Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc receives notice of authorization from Health Canada for the conduct of its clinical trial with its PPTGR topical product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: