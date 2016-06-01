June 1 Husky Energy Inc
* On track to complete eight projects by end of 2016, which
are expected to contribute close to 90,000 bbls/day of new
production
* Combined production from Lloyd thermals and Tucker is
expected to exceed 100,000 bbls/day in second half of year
* "Husky can generate enough cash to maintain current
production levels with wti oil prices in mid-$30s us"
* For 2016, an increase in wti oil prices from $40 to $50 us
on an annualized basis is expected to generate about $800
million in free cash flow
* At least 18 additional thermal projects in Lloyd region
have been identified for advancement
* Oil prices above mid-$30s are expected to produce free
cash flow
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)