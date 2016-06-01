Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 1 Ceotronics Audio Video Data Communication AG
* Order backlog at end of May decreased over the previous year by about 19.5 pct to approximately 5.2 million euros ($5.80 million)
* Prelim FY 2015/2016 consolidated revenues of approximately 17.5 million euros, down 2.3 percent yoy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)