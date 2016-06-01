June 1 Ceotronics Audio Video Data Communication AG

* Order backlog at end of May decreased over the previous year by about 19.5 pct to approximately 5.2 million euros ($5.80 million)

* Prelim FY 2015/2016 consolidated revenues of approximately 17.5 million euros, down 2.3 percent yoy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)