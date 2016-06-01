Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 1 Tobii AB
* Says eye tracking in coming gaming peripheral from MSI
* Says there is no binding volume agreement between Tobii and MSI
* Says Gaming PC manufacturer MSI has announced the Focus gaming eye tracker based on Tobii's IS4 eye-tracking platform
* Says a preview of this product is being showed at the Computex trade show currently taking place in Taipei
* Says MSI has not yet communicated the time of sales start Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)