June 1 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd

* Announces today that, as discussions with ad hoc committee of holders of notes and bonds are continuing and as previous standstill agreement was due to expire on 31 may 2016, ad hoc committee has entered into a new standstill agreement with company until 13 june 2016.

* Whilst standstill agreement remains in effect, company does not intend to make april 2016 coupon payments. Continuing failure to make those payments constitutes an event of default under bonds and notes, respectively.

* Signatories to new standstill agreement are substantially same as to prior standstill. They hold a significant proportion (but less than 75% by principal amount) of each of company's notes and bonds.