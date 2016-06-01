June 1 Symbio Polska SA :

* Signs a settlement agreement with its shareholders, Luxembourg-based EECP I S.a.r.l and the US-based SEAF GLOBAL SME FACILITY LLC

* As result of the settlement with its shareholders, the company will be able to register the capital increase via the series I share issue

* Informed about the shareholders' claims on March 15