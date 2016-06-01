UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 Symbio Polska SA :
* Signs a settlement agreement with its shareholders, Luxembourg-based EECP I S.a.r.l and the US-based SEAF GLOBAL SME FACILITY LLC
* As result of the settlement with its shareholders, the company will be able to register the capital increase via the series I share issue
* Informed about the shareholders' claims on March 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources