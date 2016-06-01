UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 Schaffner Holding AG :
* Plans to discontinue production at Büren site
* Planned measure will affect around 55 employees in areas of production, warehouse and testing
* Production of transformers and chokes is to be merged into schaffner group's current production sites in China, Hungary and USA Source text - bit.ly/1Y2mjnh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources