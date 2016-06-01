June 1 Boingo Wireless Inc
* Boingo Wireless Inc says reaches agreement with Ides
Capital, who agrees to withdraw its director nominations
* Agreed to appoint three new independent directors, Maury
Austin, David Cutrer and Kathleen Misunas, to board of
directors.
* Legion and Ides Capital have also agreed to certain
customary standstill and voting provisions through 2017 annual
meeting.
* With addition of directors, boingo's board will be
expanded from six to nine directors, eight of whom will be
independent
* Legion and Ides Capital have committed to voting in favor
of boingo's two director nominees at annual meeting
