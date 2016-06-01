June 1 Alma Media Oyj :

* Alma Talent's event business to be discontinued in Denmark

* Alma Media's subsidiary FYI Events Denmark ApS, which specialises in event business, will close down its operations in Denmark

* Some of events organised by FYI Events Denmark will be transferred under responsibility of Talentum Events AB

