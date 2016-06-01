BRIEF-Greece's OTE ups 2017-2020 spending for networks upgrade by 200 mln euros
* Says increases 2017-2020 spending for new generation networks by 200 million euros to 1.5 billion
June 1 Alma Media Oyj :
* Alma Talent's event business to be discontinued in Denmark
* Alma Media's subsidiary FYI Events Denmark ApS, which specialises in event business, will close down its operations in Denmark
* Some of events organised by FYI Events Denmark will be transferred under responsibility of Talentum Events AB
Feb 1 Tesla Motors Inc changed its name to "Tesla Inc" as Chief Executive Elon Musk looks to transform the Silicon Valley firm from an electric car maker to a diversified energy products company.
* Supervisory board revoked appointment of dr Maren Schweizer as member and as chairperson of management board of Schweizer Electronic AG with immediate effect