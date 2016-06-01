June 1 APN Promise SA :

* Signs a 50.1 million zloty ($12.7 million) deal with PGNiG and units for the delivery of hosted subscription services, software, its maintenance over 3 years and related services

* Additionally, as a part of an optional deal with PGNiG and units, might receive further 26.1 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9364 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)