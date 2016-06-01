Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 1 Societe Pour L'informatique Industrielle Sa
* FY operating income of 21.6 million euro versus 17.3 million euro ($19.3 million) a year ago
* FY net income group share of 13.2 million euro versus 11.3 million euro a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.09 euro/share
* Has objective of revenue growth for 2016/17 of between 16 pct and 18 pct
* Has objective for 2016/17 of improvement of margins and results for the group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8963 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)