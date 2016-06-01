June 1 OCC
* Exchange Listed Options Volume Reached 311,177,955
Contracts In May, A Two Percent Increase From May 2015
* Cleared Futures Volume In May Reached 8.4 Million
Contracts, An 86 Percent Increase From May 2015
* Cleared Contract Volume In May 2016 Reached 319.5 Million
Contracts, A Four Percent Increase From May 2015
* Year-To-Date Average Daily Cleared Contract Volume Also Up
Four Percent From 2015 With 16.7 Million Contracts
* Equity Options Volume In May 2016 Was 278.7 Million
Contracts, A One Percent Increase From May 2015
* OCC's Securities Lending Ccp Activity In May 2016 Was Up
52 Percent In New Loans From May 2015 With 167,054 Transactions
Last Month
