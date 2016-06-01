June 1 OCC

* Exchange Listed Options Volume Reached 311,177,955 Contracts In May, A Two Percent Increase From May 2015

* Cleared Futures Volume In May Reached 8.4 Million Contracts, An 86 Percent Increase From May 2015

* Cleared Contract Volume In May 2016 Reached 319.5 Million Contracts, A Four Percent Increase From May 2015

* Year-To-Date Average Daily Cleared Contract Volume Also Up Four Percent From 2015 With 16.7 Million Contracts

* Equity Options Volume In May 2016 Was 278.7 Million Contracts, A One Percent Increase From May 2015

* OCC's Securities Lending Ccp Activity In May 2016 Was Up 52 Percent In New Loans From May 2015 With 167,054 Transactions Last Month