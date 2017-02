June 1 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

* Alibaba Group announces terms of share purchase from softbank group

* Softbank Group agreed to separate private placements of alibaba shares to Gamlight Pte Ltd, and Aranda Investments pte. Ltd

* Softbank Group agreed to separate private placements of alibaba ordinary shares in amounts of $500 million to gamlight

* Says private placements to GIC and Aranda are also at $74.00 per share

* Agreed to purchase 27 million Alibaba ordinary shares from Softbank Group at $74.00 per share

* Says purchased shares for an aggregate of $2 billion

* Softbank Group agreed to separate private placements of Alibaba ordinary shares in amounts of $500 million to Aranda Investments

* Members of Alibaba partnership have also agreed to purchase 5.4 million Alibaba ordinary shares from Softbank Group at same price per share

