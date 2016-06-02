June 2 Xior Student Housing NV :

* Enters into agreement on the acquisition of 122 student rooms in Breda

* The transfer of this property is planned for Autumn 2016

* Acquisition takes the total investment value for these three buildings to approximately 36.7 million euros ($41.1 million) according to the current estimated annual rental values of 2.1 million euros

* Property will be purchased by acquiring 100 pct of the shares in the real estate company concerned