BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien sells 10 office properties in German state of Hesse
* Sale's price is in three-digit million range
June 2 Xior Student Housing NV :
* Enters into agreement on the acquisition of 122 student rooms in Breda
* The transfer of this property is planned for Autumn 2016
* Acquisition takes the total investment value for these three buildings to approximately 36.7 million euros ($41.1 million) according to the current estimated annual rental values of 2.1 million euros
* Property will be purchased by acquiring 100 pct of the shares in the real estate company concerned
* CNP says in statement that conditions needed to complete the previously agreed deal have not been met
Feb 2 Swedish media group MTG said on Thursday it was aiming to grow profits and sales this year after posting a quarterly profit above market forecasts and proposing a raised dividend for 2016.