June 2 FedEx Corp and TNT Express :

* FedEx holds 98.45 pct of all TNT Express shares

* Statutory buy-out expected to commence during Q3 2016

* Following statutory buy-out proceedings, FedEx will own 100 pct of TNT Express

* Delisting TNT Express to occur as soon as possible