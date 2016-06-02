UPDATE 1-SK Innovation buys Dow Chemical's ethylene acrylic acid unit for $370 mln
* Includes Dow Chemical's EAA business in U.S., Spain (Adds company comment)
June 2 FedEx Corp and TNT Express :
* FedEx holds 98.45 pct of all TNT Express shares
* Statutory buy-out expected to commence during Q3 2016
* Following statutory buy-out proceedings, FedEx will own 100 pct of TNT Express
* Delisting TNT Express to occur as soon as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Includes Dow Chemical's EAA business in U.S., Spain (Adds company comment)
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, Feb 2 China signed a deal with Sri Lanka late last year to further develop the strategic port of Hambantota and build a huge industrial zone nearby, a key part of Beijing's ambitions to create a modern-day "Silk Road" across Asia.
* Oneok Inc - Oneok Partners must pay Oneok a termination fee of up to, in certain instances, $300 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kSOr0y) Further company coverage: