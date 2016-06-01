June 1 Acsion Ltd

* Fy revenue of R453.3m (2015: R107.4m)

* Properties at fair value increased to R4 617m from R3 755m

* Weighted headline earnings per share of 45.9 cents (2015: 41.1 cents) for year ended Feb 29

* No dividends have been declared for period ended 29 February 2016