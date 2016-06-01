June 1 Lifewatch AG :
* Its subsidiary Lifewatch Services, Inc. and Highmark Blue
Cross Blue Shield agreed to a compromise on previously
announced, international arbitration award related to
Lifewatch's practices billing in years 2009-2010
* Highmark agreed to reduce its entitlement from
approximately $22,000,000 ($18,700,000 plus interest) to
$13,000,000
* Lifewatch agreed to release Highmark Inc. and its
affiliates from antitrust case Lifewatch has pending against
Highmark and Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and other Blue
Cross Blue Shield affiliates
