RPT-WRAPUP 6-Chaos, anger as Trump order halts some Muslim immigrants
* Ban affects Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen
June 1 Kentucky Fried Chicken:
* Kentucky Fried Chicken announced today adoption of mobile pay in U.S. restaurants
* New system is compatible with Android Pay, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay
* Mobile Pay is available in some restaurants beginning now, with system-wide adoption completed by end of summer
* New mobile payment system will be functional in KFC drive-thrus as well Source text for Eikon:
* Ban affects Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen
Jan 28 A new ban on U.S. travel for nationals of seven Middle Eastern countries caught the airline industry unprepared, with flight crew from those states also barred from entering, the International Air Transport Association said on Saturday.
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Jan 28 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed those fleeing war and persecution on Saturday even as Canadian airlines said they would turn back U.S.-bound passengers to comply with an immigration ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.