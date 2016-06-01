BRIEF-Greece's OTE ups 2017-2020 spending for networks upgrade by 200 mln euros
* Says increases 2017-2020 spending for new generation networks by 200 million euros to 1.5 billion
June 1 (Reuters) -
* Dentsu aims to earn 10 pct of global revenue in China - Nikkei
* Dentsu to give priority to emerging economies in allocating about 150 bln Yen ($1.37 bln) group budget for corporate purchases over next three years - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1UuHGuC) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Says increases 2017-2020 spending for new generation networks by 200 million euros to 1.5 billion
Feb 1 Tesla Motors Inc changed its name to "Tesla Inc" as Chief Executive Elon Musk looks to transform the Silicon Valley firm from an electric car maker to a diversified energy products company.
* Supervisory board revoked appointment of dr Maren Schweizer as member and as chairperson of management board of Schweizer Electronic AG with immediate effect