UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA):
* U.S. FDA takes action against Kansas food manufacturer for repeated food safety violations
* U.S. District Court entered consent decree of permanent injunction between U.S. and Native American Enterprises LLC, located in Wichita, Kansas
* To date, no illnesses have been reported from Native American Enterprises LLC's products
* Under consent decree, co cannot make FDA-regulated food products till it demonstrates its facility is suitable to prevent contamination
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources