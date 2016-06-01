June 1 JCDecaux SA statement
* JCDecaux says has decided not to pursue the acquisition of
Metrobus group
* JCDcaux announced on October 19, 2015 an agreement with
Publicis to increase its stake in Metrobus group from
33 pct to 100 pct, subject to the approval of the French
Competition Authority
* JCDDcaux said the economic and strategic interests of the
transaction were undermined by the excessive commitmentsrequired
by the French Competition Authority, despite the significant
undertakings which were offered by JCDecaux and confirmed by the
market test.
