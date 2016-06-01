June 1 TF Bank AB
* Says IPO offer price set to 77 Swedish crowns ($9.28) per
share, corresponding to an equity value of TF Bank of
approximately 1,656 million crowns
* Says offering comprises 5,661,553 existing shares. No new
shares are issued by the Company in connection with the offering
* To cover potential over-allotment, the selling
shareholders have undertaken to sell a maximum of 849,126
additional shares, corresponding to approximately 0 percent of
the total number of shares in the offering
* Says given full exercise of the over-allotment option, the
offering will comprise of 6,510,679 shares, corresponding to
approximately 30.3 percent of the total number of shares
outstanding in the company
* Says based on the offer price, and under the assumption
that the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the total
value of the Offering will be approximately SEK 501 million.
* Erik Selin, through Erik Selin Fastigheter AB, Swedbank
Robur Fonder and Lazard Asset Management have, under certain
conditions, committed to acquire shares corresponding to 4.0,
6.0 and 1.75 percent, respectively, of the total number of
shares in the company
* First day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to
take place on 14 June 2016
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.2975 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)