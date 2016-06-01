June 1 Danaher Corp:
* Danaher declares pro rata dividend of Fortive common stock
and announces expected "when-issued" trading of Fortive common
stock
* Dividend is payable on July 2, 2016 in connection with
separation of Danaher's existing test & measurement segment,
industrial technologies segment
* It expects "when-issued" trading of fortive common stock
to begin on June 13, 2016
* Fortive common stock to begin on June 13, 2016, on New
York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), under symbol "FTV WI."
