June 2 Tso3 Inc

* TSO3 responds to u.s. Regulators on extended claims and provides operations update

* Responded to a previously announced request for additional information by U.S. Food and Drug Administration

* Co's response allows FDA to continue their review for market clearance on extended claims for sterizone VP4 sterilizer in U.S.

* Production and operational improvements co made on assembly facility had a minimal impact on Q2 2016 production

* Substantially completed its improvements to its manufacturing facility in Québec

* Operational improvements to its assembly facility are designed to increase assembly capacity and efficiency