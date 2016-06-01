BRIEF-S&P says credit ratings for sanctuary jurisdictions unlikely to be affected in short term
* Says credit ratings for sanctuary jurisdictions unlikely to be affected in the short term, preliminary analysis shows
June 1 Moody's
* Rating based on Commonwealth's full faith, reflecting strong financial mgmt practices and demonstrated willingness to balance its budget
* Moody's assigns aa1 to massachusetts' $500m GO consolidated loan bonds, ser. 2016d&e; outlook stable Source text: [ID:bit.ly/1Y3hx90] (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Says credit ratings for sanctuary jurisdictions unlikely to be affected in the short term, preliminary analysis shows
Feb 1 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc, which is backed by private equity firm Blackstone Group, rose as much as 1.6 percent in their market debut on Wednesday, valuing the largest U.S. home rental company at about $6.14 billion.
* Invitation Homes Inc shares open at $20.10 in debut, above IPO price of $20.00 per share Further company coverage: