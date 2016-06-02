BRIEF-Doxa signs second distribution agreement in Asia
* Has signed second distribution agreement with Galla Dental, this time for sale in Singapore through its sister company SA Dental Supply
June 2 Novartis Ag
* said Afinitor receives EU approval to treat certain types of advanced gastrointestinal (gi) and lung neuroendocrine tumors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Has signed second distribution agreement with Galla Dental, this time for sale in Singapore through its sister company SA Dental Supply
* All eyes on mid-year results from lung cancer trial (Adds comment from CEO and analyst, further details)
* Strengthens its intellectual property protection for the Spinejack in Asia