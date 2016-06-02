UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 2 Boconcept Holding A/S :
* Layout Bidco A/S to make a recommended conditional voluntary offer to buy all the shares in BoConcept Holding A/S
* Layout Bidco A/S is affiliated to 3i Group plc and certain 3i managed investment entities
* Layout Bidco to submit conditional voluntary public offer to purchase all B-shares in BoConcept Holding A/S for 500 Danish crowns ($75.31) in cash per B-share
* Layout Bidco A/S will submit conditional voluntary public offer to purchase all non-listed A-shares in company for 615 crowns in cash per A-share
* Layout Bidco A/S has received irrevocable undertakings equal to 67.5 pct of company's share capital and 81.5 pct of voting rights in company (excluding treasury shares)
* Board of directors of BoConcept expects to recommend that shareholders of BoConcept accept offer Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6392 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources