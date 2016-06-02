June 2 Fachowcy.Pl Ventures SA :

* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 5.9 million zlotys ($1.5 million)and FY 2017 revenue of 18.4 million zlotys

* Sees FY 2016 net loss of 1.96 million zlotys, FY 2017 net profit of 7.4 million zlotys

* Expects number of clients to rise to 6,659 at end-2017 from 2,411 at end-2016