BRIEF-Storytel acquires Kontentan Förlag AB
* Said on Wednesday had acquired 100 pct of shares in Kontentan Förlag AB
June 2 Fachowcy.Pl Ventures SA :
* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 5.9 million zlotys ($1.5 million)and FY 2017 revenue of 18.4 million zlotys
* Sees FY 2016 net loss of 1.96 million zlotys, FY 2017 net profit of 7.4 million zlotys
* Expects number of clients to rise to 6,659 at end-2017 from 2,411 at end-2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9221 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
(Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS.) Feb 2 (Reuters)- Panasonic Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 5.35 trln 5.67 trln 7.3
* Ceo says discussions with idea ongoing, but nothing to say today